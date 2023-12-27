Jets vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) play at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Boston Bruins 5-1 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have gone 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.
- In 18 of 32 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Jets vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|109 (9th)
|Goals
|80 (30th)
|81 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (30th)
|18 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (28th)
|24 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (26th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Winnipeg has gone 8-1-1 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.
- The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets offense's 109 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up 81 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +28.
