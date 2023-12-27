The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) play at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Boston Bruins 5-1 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have gone 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

In 18 of 32 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 109 (9th) Goals 80 (30th) 81 (2nd) Goals Allowed 122 (30th) 18 (23rd) Power Play Goals 13 (28th) 24 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Winnipeg has gone 8-1-1 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Four of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets offense's 109 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Jets have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up 81 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +28.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.