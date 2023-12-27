Mark Scheifele and Connor Bedard will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Scheifele has 36 points in 32 games (12 goals, 24 assists).

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists, equaling 29 points (0.9 per game).

Kyle Connor has scored 17 goals and added 12 assists in 26 games for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (4-3-1) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (20th in league).

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a key offensive option for Chicago, with 30 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 20 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 14 assists.

This season, Nick Foligno has eight goals and nine assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-11-1 record this season, with an .870 save percentage (66th in the league). In 15 games, he has 381 saves, and has allowed 57 goals (4.2 goals against average).

Jets vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 3rd 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.7 31st 13th 31.1 Shots 26.7 31st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 27th

