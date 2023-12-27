The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) play at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have recorded an 8-1-1 record after scoring 37 total goals (four power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 18 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Jets 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 20-9-3 record overall, with a 2-3-5 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg is 4-3-2 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Jets scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Jets have scored three or more goals 22 times, and are 19-2-1 in those games (to register 39 points).

In the 10 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-4-0 record (12 points).

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 10-7-3 (23 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Jets went 10-2-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 3rd 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.7 31st 13th 31.1 Shots 26.7 31st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 27th

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

