The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) are lopsided favorites when they go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) on Wednesday, December 27. The Jets are -250 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (+195) in the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jets vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +195 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 21 of 33 games this season.

The Jets are 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Blackhawks have nine wins in the 31 games in which they've been an underdog.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago has a record of 5-8 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 8-2 4-4-2 6.1 3.7 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.7 1.8 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 5-4-1 6.2 2.4 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.4 3.5 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-0 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

