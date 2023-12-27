Coming off a win last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ as the Jets square off against the Blackhawks.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jets vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Jets vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets Blackhawks 3-1 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets' 109 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 32 12 24 36 9 19 51.2% Joshua Morrissey 32 6 23 29 27 17 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 32 11 15 26 16 13 20% Cole Perfetti 32 10 11 21 5 9 33%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.7 goals per game (122 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 80 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players