The Winnipeg Jets, Gabriel Vilardi among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at United Center. If you're considering a bet on Vilardi against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In six of 14 games this year, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vilardi has a point in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Vilardi has an assist in five of 14 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 14 Games 4 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.