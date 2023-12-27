Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 27?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:41
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.