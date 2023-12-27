The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

DeMelo has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:41 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

