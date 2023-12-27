Cole Perfetti will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Perfetti's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus this season, in 14:33 per game on the ice, is +10.

Perfetti has a goal in 10 of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 32 games this year, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Perfetti goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 5 21 Points 4 10 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

