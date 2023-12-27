Will Cole Perfetti light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

Perfetti averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.