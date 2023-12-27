Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 27?
Should you bet on Brenden Dillon to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Dillon stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dillon has no points on the power play.
- Dillon averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 3-1
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
