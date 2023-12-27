Should you bet on Brenden Dillon to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

In four of 32 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

Dillon averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:15 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:07 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

