The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Duhaime find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

Duhaime's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

