In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

