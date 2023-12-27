Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 27?
In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.
- Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Jonsson-Fjallby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|10:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|4:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Away
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
