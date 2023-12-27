Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at United Center. Looking to bet on Iafallo's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:31 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 32 games this season, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in eight games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

Iafallo has an assist in six of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Iafallo hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.