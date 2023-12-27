For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alex Iafallo a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

  • Iafallo has scored in four of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Iafallo averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:58 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:01 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

