Adam Lowry will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Lowry against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Adam Lowry vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Lowry has scored a goal in five of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lowry has recorded a point in a game 13 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Lowry hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lowry has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lowry Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 5 15 Points 4 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

