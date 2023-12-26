Player props can be found for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +134) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.5-point over/under for Towns on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Towns averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Towns averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get Towns gear at Fanatics!

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Anthony Edwards on Tuesday is 3.3 more than his season scoring average (25.2).

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +168)

Tuesday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 33.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 30.8.

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- eight per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

He has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.