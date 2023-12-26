Two of the league's top scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 30.8 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host Anthony Edwards (15th, 25.2) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) on December 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 44.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 18-3 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Timberwolves score just 0.1 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (113.6).

When it scores more than 113.6 points, Minnesota is 13-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves score 113 points per game, one less than on the road (114). On defense they give up 101.1 points per game at home, 10.2 less than on the road (111.3).

This season the Timberwolves are averaging more assists at home (26.6 per game) than away (25.8).

Timberwolves Injuries