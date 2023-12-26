Timberwolves vs. Thunder December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) in a battle of the top two squads in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- December 21 at home vs the Lakers
- December 18 at the Heat
- December 14 at the Mavericks
- December 23 at the Kings
- December 16 at home vs the Pacers
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns delivers 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are getting 13.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.
- Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Naz Reid is putting up 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 17 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.
- Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 6 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Timberwolves
|120.4
|Points Avg.
|112.7
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.9
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.