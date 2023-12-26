Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) heads into a home matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSN
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Arena: Paycom Center
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1034.7
|1359.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.3
|52.3
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|26
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
- Minnesota grabs 45 rebounds per game (seventh in league) while allowing 41.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.
- The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.
- Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 113.6 per outing (14th in the league).
- Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is grabbing 41.4 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.4 per outing.
- The Thunder hit 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (14).
- Oklahoma City has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA play), 3.7 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (first in the league).
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|6.1
|9.3
|Usage Percentage
|26.8%
|33%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|63.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.9%
|9%
|Assist Pct
|14.6%
|31%
