The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Kansas Jayhawks heading into a showdown with the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Offensively, Kansas ranks 29th in the FBS with 434 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 64th in total defense (377.6 yards allowed per contest). With 415.8 total yards per game on offense, UNLV ranks 45th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 96th, giving up 402 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this game, keep reading.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Kansas UNLV 434 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (35th) 377.6 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (112th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 222.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (55th) 14 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (62nd) 16 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (9th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,681 yards passing for Kansas, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 261 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 183 times for 1,209 yards (100.8 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 116 times this year and racked up 599 yards (49.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 650 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 507-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 43 targets.

Mason Fairchild has a total of 422 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has compiled 2,792 yards (214.8 ypg) while completing 63% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 261 yards with three touchdowns.

Vincent Davis has rushed 132 times for 722 yards, with six touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 503 yards across 108 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 1,384 receiving yards on 82 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has 52 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 511 yards (39.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kaleo Ballungay's 24 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

