How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Something has to give when the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup December 25, 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who are on their own four-game win streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
49ers vs. Ravens Insights
- The 49ers rack up 14.3 more points per game (30.4) than the Ravens allow (16.1).
- Baltimore averages 27.4 points per game, 10.7 more than San Francisco allows (16.7).
- The 49ers average 114.7 more yards per game (402.6) than the Ravens give up per outing (287.9).
- Baltimore collects 64 more yards per game (374.1) than San Francisco allows per matchup (310.1).
- This season, the 49ers average 139.9 rushing yards per game, 37.8 more than the Ravens allow per contest (102.1).
- Baltimore rushes for 163.8 yards per game, 74.4 more than the 89.4 San Francisco allows per contest.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, nine fewer than the Ravens have forced (21).
- This year Baltimore has 16 turnovers, nine fewer than San Francisco has takeaways (25).
49ers Home Performance
- The 49ers' average points scored (29.8) and conceded (16.5) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 30.4 and 16.7, respectively.
- The 49ers' average yards gained at home (444) is higher than their overall average (402.6). But their average yards allowed at home (286.7) is lower than overall (310.1).
- San Francisco accumulates 304.7 passing yards per game in home games (42.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 209.8 at home (10.8 less than overall).
- The 49ers rack up 139.3 rushing yards per game at home (0.6 less than their overall average), and give up 76.8 at home (12.6 less than overall).
- The 49ers convert 53.2% of third downs in home games (5.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 38% at home (two% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|W 42-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Seattle
|W 28-16
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 45-29
|CBS
|12/25/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|ABC
|12/31/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Los Angeles
|-
|-
Ravens Away Performance
- The Ravens put up 23.3 points per game on the road (4.1 less than their overall average), and give up 14.4 away from home (1.7 less than overall).
- On the road, the Ravens rack up 347.3 yards per game and give up 270.3. That's less than they gain (374.1) and allow (287.9) overall.
- Baltimore accumulates 182.9 passing yards per game in away games (27.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 175.3 in away games (10.4 less than overall).
- On the road, the Ravens accumulate 164.4 rushing yards per game and give up 95. That's more than they gain overall (163.8), and less than they allow (102.1).
- On the road, the Ravens convert 42.4% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (42.6%), and more than they allow (35.4%).
Ravens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-10
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 37-31
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 23-7
|NBC
|12/25/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|ABC
|12/31/2023
|Miami
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.