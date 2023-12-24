The Detroit Lions (10-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 47 points.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3.5) 47 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3) 46.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights

Minnesota is 7-4-3 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Minnesota's 14 games have gone over the point total.

Detroit's ATS record is 9-5-0 this season.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 4-3 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in nine of Detroit's 14 games with a set total.

