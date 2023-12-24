The Detroit Lions (10-4) face a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

This season the Vikings put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Lions allow (23.6).

The Vikings collect 347.4 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Lions allow.

This season Minnesota racks up 98.6 rushing yards per game, 2.7 more yards than Detroit allows (95.9).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings score 20 points per game at home (0.7 fewer than overall), and concede 20.5 at home (1.3 more than overall).

At home, the Vikings accumulate more yards (375.8 per game) than overall (347.4). But they also concede more (328.7 per game) than overall (316).

Minnesota picks up 290.3 passing yards per game at home (41.5 more than overall), and allows 259 at home (35 more than overall).

The Vikings pick up fewer rushing yards at home (85.5 per game) than they do overall (98.6), but they also concede fewer at home (69.7 per game) than overall (92).

The Vikings convert 40.5% of third downs at home (0.2% more than overall), and concede on 44% at home (3.4% more than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/27/2023 Chicago L 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

