Vikings vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 16
Scan the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Vikings prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Lions (10-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM .
The Vikings are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 27-24.
The Lions beat the Denver Broncos 42-17 in their most recent game.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Brian O'Neill
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Bullard
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Danielle Hunter
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Hicks
|LB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Harrison Phillips
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Sheldon Day
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|Knee
|Out
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Brock Wright
|TE
|Hip
|Out
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are putting up 347.4 total yards per game on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 316.0 total yards per game (12th-ranked).
- The Vikings rank 21st in the NFL with 20.7 points per game on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.2 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- In terms of passing, the Vikings rank seventh in the NFL (248.8 passing yards per game) and 17th defensively (224.0 passing yards allowed per contest).
- Minnesota ranks 23rd in the NFL with 98.6 rushing yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 92.0 rushing yards per contest.
- At -6, the Vikings sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 20 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) and 26 turnovers committed (30th in NFL).
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Moneyline: Lions (-160), Vikings (+135)
- Total: 47.5 points
