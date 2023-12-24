The December 24 matchup between the Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) will feature a showdown between QBs Jared Goff and Nick Mullens. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Nick Mullens vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Nick Mullens 2023 Stats Jared Goff 2 Games Played 14 76.1% Completion % 67.1% 386 (193) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,727 (266.2) 2 Touchdowns 26 2 Interceptions 10 10 (5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Nick Mullens Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

The Lions' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 331 points allowed (23.6 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 18th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,150 (225 per game).

Against the run, the Lions are top-10 this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with 1,342 total rushing yards allowed (95.9 allowed per game). They also rank 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

On defense, Detroit is 15th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 29th (68.1%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

