The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) square off on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Vikings.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 60.8% chance to win.

The Lions have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 9-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 7-3 (70%).

The Vikings have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+3)



Minnesota (+3) The Lions are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 6-4.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times this year (7-4-3).

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Minnesota has gone 3-1-2 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) These teams average a combined 48 points per game, 0.5 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.7 fewer points per game (42.8) than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Lions' 14 games with a set total.

Vikings games have hit the over in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).

Jahmyr Gibbs Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 66 7 24.7 1

T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 64.4 5

