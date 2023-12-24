The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) square off on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Vikings.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 60.8% chance to win.
  • The Lions have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 9-3 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 7-3 (70%).
  • The Vikings have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Who will win? The Lions or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 16 Best Bets

  • Browns vs Texans
  • Packers vs Panthers
  • Colts vs Falcons
  • Seahawks vs Titans
  • Commanders vs Jets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+3)
    • The Lions are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 6-4.
    • The Vikings have covered the spread seven times this year (7-4-3).
    • In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Minnesota has gone 3-1-2 against the spread.

    Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
    • These teams average a combined 48 points per game, 0.5 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.7 fewer points per game (42.8) than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in nine of the Lions' 14 games with a set total.
    • Vikings games have hit the over in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Jahmyr Gibbs Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 66 7 24.7 1

    T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    14 64.4 5

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.