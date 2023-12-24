Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Vikings Game – Week 16
The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) square off on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Lions vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Vikings.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Lions have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 9-3 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 7-3 (70%).
- The Vikings have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Who will win? The Lions or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 16 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (+3)
- The Lions are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 6-4.
- The Vikings have covered the spread seven times this year (7-4-3).
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Minnesota has gone 3-1-2 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- These teams average a combined 48 points per game, 0.5 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.7 fewer points per game (42.8) than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Lions' 14 games with a set total.
- Vikings games have hit the over in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Jahmyr Gibbs Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|66
|7
|24.7
|1
T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|64.4
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.