Will K.J. Osborn Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 16?
When the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Osborn's 41 receptions have turned into 436 yards (33.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 64 times.
- Osborn has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.
K.J. Osborn Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|34
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|3
|1
|36
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|6
|5
|47
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|10
|8
|99
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|7
|4
|15
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|2
|1
|3
|0
