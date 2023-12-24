Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon here? Below, we highlight how you can see all eight games involving teams from the Big Ten.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN
|Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN
|Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ABC
|Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN2
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ABC
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines
|5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
