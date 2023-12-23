Saturday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) and the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota is expected to be a tight outing. The Bruins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Wild (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 31 games this season.

The Bruins have won 56.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-11).

The Wild have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with two upset wins (15.4%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has put together a 14-11 record (winning 56.0% of its games).

Minnesota has gone 2-11 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (-139) Marco Rossi 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-182) Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-182) 3.5 (+115)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 4-5 5-5-0 5.8 2.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.60 2.70 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.90 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.90 2.20 6 23.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

