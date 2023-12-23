Having lost three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Bruins try to beat the Wild on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 3.2 goals per game (99 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 31 11 19 30 34 10 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 31 14 8 22 8 13 49% Marco Rossi 31 11 10 21 10 12 40.1% Matthew Boldy 24 9 10 19 19 21 34.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins rank 21st in the NHL with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players