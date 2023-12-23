How to Watch the Wild vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Bruins try to beat the Wild on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|Wild
|4-3 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 3.2 goals per game (99 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|31
|11
|19
|30
|34
|10
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|31
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|49%
|Marco Rossi
|31
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|24
|9
|10
|19
|19
|21
|34.4%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins rank 21st in the NHL with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|31
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|31
|13
|14
|27
|29
|17
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|31
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
