The Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) are dealing with seven players on the injury report, including Mats Zuccarello, as they ready for their Saturday, December 23 game against the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) at Xcel Energy Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Jared Spurgeon D Questionable Lower Body Ryan Hartman RW Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 94 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.

Minnesota concedes 3.2 goals per game (99 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -5, they are 20th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Wild (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.