Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 23
De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (17-10) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSN
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Timberwolves topped the Lakers 118-111. With 27 points, Edwards was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|27
|7
|5
|3
|1
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|21
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Mike Conley
|16
|1
|8
|2
|1
|4
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards gives the Timberwolves 24.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert gets 12.5 points, 12.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 6.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|23.8
|10.3
|3.1
|0.8
|0.4
|2
|Rudy Gobert
|12.6
|13
|1.5
|1
|2.3
|0
|Mike Conley
|13.4
|2.7
|6.5
|1
|0.1
|2.5
|Anthony Edwards
|14.9
|3.3
|3.7
|1.2
|0.4
|1.5
|Naz Reid
|14.7
|5.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.6
|2.3
