Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings square off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Edwards is averaging 24.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.7 less than Saturday's prop total.

He has pulled down 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Edwards averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -114)

The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (12.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (13.5).

Mike Conley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Mike Conley is averaging 11.4 points per game this season, 2.1 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.

Conley has collected 6.1 assists per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106)

Sabonis has averaged 19.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points more than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

