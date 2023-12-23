The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for their Saturday, December 23 game against the Sacramento Kings (17-10) at Golden 1 Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 118-111 victory against the Lakers in their last game on Thursday. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 27 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Knee 22.2 9.5 3

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 232.5

