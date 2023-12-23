Timberwolves vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (17-10) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played seven games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota has a 220.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota has gone 15-12-0 ATS this season.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|17
|63%
|118.3
|232
|117.7
|224.6
|234.9
|Timberwolves
|7
|25.9%
|113.7
|232
|106.9
|224.6
|222.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Minnesota has been better at home (8-5-0) than away (7-7-0).
- The Timberwolves score only 4.0 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Kings allow (117.7).
- Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when it scores more than 117.7 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|15-12
|2-3
|15-12
|Kings
|15-12
|8-8
|15-12
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Kings
|113.7
|118.3
|17
|7
|7-2
|13-8
|9-0
|16-5
|106.9
|117.7
|1
|21
|15-6
|8-1
|20-1
|7-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.