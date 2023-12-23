Should you wager on Patrick Maroon to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

  • In three of 31 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Maroon has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1

Wild vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

