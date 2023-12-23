What are North Dakota State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 208

North Dakota State's best wins

When North Dakota State took down the Northern Colorado Bears, who are ranked No. 247 in the RPI, on November 20 by a score of 67-60, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Abbie Draper compiled a team-best 19 points with two rebounds and zero assists in the game versus Northern Colorado.

Next best wins

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 342/RPI) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on December 20

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, North Dakota State has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

The Bison have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Dakota State has been given the 65th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bison's upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing NDSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison

South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

