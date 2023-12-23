Can we expect North Dakota to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on North Dakota's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 248

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota's best wins

North Dakota, in its best win of the season, defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers 79-62 on December 16. With 28 points, Treysen Eaglestaff was the top scorer against Utah Tech. Second on the team was B.J. Omot, with 20 points.

Next best wins

85-68 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on November 12

72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 263/RPI) on November 26

71-69 over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on November 25

73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Fightin' Hawks have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Dakota has been given the 328th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Fightin' Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at UND's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Dakota's next game

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Dakota games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.