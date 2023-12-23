Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-111 win against the Lakers, Edwards had 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 24.8 22.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.0 PRA -- 35.4 32.9 PR -- 30.3 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Edwards has made 8.7 shots per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Edwards is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have given up 117.7 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Kings allow 27 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 40 35 7 5 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.