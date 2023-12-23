The Air Force Falcons and the James Madison Dukes meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

On the defensive side of the ball, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best by surrendering only 17.9 points per game. The offense ranks 64th (27.6 points per game). James Madison ranks 29th with 430.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 330.3 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Air Force vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Air Force James Madison 364.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (43rd) 277.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (23rd) 275.8 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (89th) 88.3 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (18th) 17 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (33rd) 13 (105th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 169 times for 747 yards (62.3 per game), scoring nine times.

Jared Roznos' team-leading 332 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has put together a 179-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in five passes on 13 targets.

Brandon Engel has a total of 178 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has put up 3,413 passing yards, or 284.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has recorded 32 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 25.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 131 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Ty Son Lawton has collected 568 yards (on 126 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has totaled 74 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,076 (89.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 92 times and has eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes and compiled 1,010 receiving yards (84.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles' 47 catches (on 67 targets) have netted him 387 yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

