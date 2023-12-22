Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Namestnikov stats and insights
- Namestnikov has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Namestnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 3-0
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
