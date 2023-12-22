When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

