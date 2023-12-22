The UCF Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet for the Gasparilla Bowl on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On offense, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 492.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 87th (392.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Georgia Tech is compiling 31.2 points per contest (43rd-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (30.5 points surrendered per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN, read on.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

UCF Georgia Tech 492.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.6 (42nd) 392.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (116th) 233.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 259.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (55th) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (96th) 15 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (21st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has recorded 2,074 yards (172.8 ypg) on 145-of-227 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 473 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 91 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey has 1,296 rushing yards on 211 carries with 16 touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 557 yards on 84 attempts, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's 967 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 43 catches and six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has grabbed 42 passes while averaging 71.1 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,797 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.9% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 648 yards (54 ypg) on 108 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has rushed 156 times for 931 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 706 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has 44 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 462 yards (38.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Christian Leary's 25 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 351 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

