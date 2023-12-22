Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ramsey County, North Dakota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley City High School at Devils Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22

7:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Devils Lake High School