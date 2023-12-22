Ramsey County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ramsey County, North Dakota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley City High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.