Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Niederreiter available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Niederreiter has scored a goal in six of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Niederreiter has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has an assist in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

