Can we count on Nino Niederreiter scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.

Niederreiter averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

