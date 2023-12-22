Nikolaj Ehlers will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Does a wager on Ehlers intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is +14.

In Ehlers' 31 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Ehlers has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Ehlers has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Ehlers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 1 25 Points 0 11 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

