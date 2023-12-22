Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikolaj Ehlers find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- In nine of 31 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers' shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|4
|2
|2
|16:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|17:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
