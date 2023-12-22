Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
Will Morgan Barron light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Barron averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.