McLean County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in McLean County, North Dakota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garrison High School at Standing Rock High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ft. Yates, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mott-Regent High School at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
