Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Canada Life Centre. Fancy a wager on Scheifele? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 20:53 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Scheifele has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Scheifele has a point in 22 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.

Scheifele has an assist in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Scheifele hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 34 Points 1 12 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

